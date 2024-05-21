SJVN celebrates foundation day

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 20

To promote cleanliness awareness among the local communities, Sutlej Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJVNL) organised a mini marathon on its 37th foundation day celebrations here yesterday.

Sushil Kumar Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN, flagged off the mini marathon in the presence of V Shankaranarayanan, ED (Corporate Planning). The swachhta theme based mini marathon was organised in eight categories across different age groups for men, women and children, ensuring participation of employees, their family members and outsourced workforce deployed at the corporate headquarters in Shimla. The marathon took a scenic route from Chhota Shimla through the iconic Mall Road and Chaura Maidan, concluding at Hotel Peterhoff.

