SJVN Chairman Nand Lal Sharma apprises Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba of project progress

Shimla, April 3
SJVN Chairman NL Sharma apprised Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba of the progress of 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project that the SJVN is constructing in Nepal. Sharma also told the PM about the activities pertaining to the preparation and approval to the daily project report of Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in a record time.
“The SJVN is targeting to commission the Arun-3 Hydro Project ahead of schedule and start the construction of Lower Arun Project as soon as approvals are in place,” said Sharma.
The chairman also discussed about developing Nepal’s vast hydro potential and benefits of adhering to one-basin one-developer approach for faster and efficient execution of hydropower projects. The Nepalese Prime Minister appreciated the progress of Arun-3 project.
Sharma also suggested that the process of custom clearance of machinery and equipment meant for projects should be simplified to facilitate the developers. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre