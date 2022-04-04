SJVN Chairman Nand Lal Sharma apprises Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba of project progress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 3

SJVN Chairman NL Sharma apprised Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba of the progress of 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project that the SJVN is constructing in Nepal. Sharma also told the PM about the activities pertaining to the preparation and approval to the daily project report of Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in a record time.

“The SJVN is targeting to commission the Arun-3 Hydro Project ahead of schedule and start the construction of Lower Arun Project as soon as approvals are in place,” said Sharma.

The chairman also discussed about developing Nepal’s vast hydro potential and benefits of adhering to one-basin one-developer approach for faster and efficient execution of hydropower projects. The Nepalese Prime Minister appreciated the progress of Arun-3 project.

Sharma also suggested that the process of custom clearance of machinery and equipment meant for projects should be simplified to facilitate the developers. —