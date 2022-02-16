SJVN chief reviews power project works

Shimla, February 15
SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma today inaugurated River Diversion Arrangement of 66 mw Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project at Hamirpur. The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 27.
“With the diversion of the river, the construction work of Coffer Dam and excavation of dam foundation have been set in motion. The 253-meter-long diversion tunnel has been completed in a short duration of seven-and-a-half months,” said Sharma. “The electro mechanical works amounting to Rs 136.64 crore and civil and hydro-mechanical works for Rs 526.92 crore have also been awarded,” he said.
During the visit to the project, Sharma inspected the project sites and took a detailed review of work progress. He appreciated the construction activities at various components, excavation works at power house, the works at right and left Bank and construction of office building.
