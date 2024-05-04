SJVN director gets addl charge

Tribune News Service

Shimla: Sushil Sharma has assumed the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director and Director (Personnel) of SJVN. Sharma has been recommended for the post of CMD, SJVN, after a rigorous selection process by the Public Enterprises Selection Board on April 8. He has been serving as SJVN Director (Projects) since August 1, 2020. As per the SJVN spokesperson, Sharma played a pivotal role in successful operation of major projects such as 1,500-MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, 412-MW Rampur Hydro Power Station in Himachal Pradesh and 60 MW Naitwar project. An alumnus of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, Sharma has over a 30-year experience in various organisations.

#Shimla