SJVN felicitated

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 4

The SJVN has been felicitated by the Government of Uttar Pradesh for investing more than Rs 1,000 crore in that state during the 3rd Investors Meet ground breaking ceremony.

The event was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The SJVN is investing this amount by implementing three solar power projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhileshwar Kumar Singh, Director (Finance), said that the SJVN had bagged three grid connected solar power projects in Uttar Pradesh through open competitive tariff bidding process with a cumulative capacity of 200 MW on ‘build own and operate’ (BOO) basis.