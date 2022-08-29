SJVN gets award for mobile health van initiative

Shimla, August 28
The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVN) won two ‘Gold Awards’ in the 12th Exceed Environment, HR and CSR Awards 2022.
The awards were presented for the SJVN’s mobile health van service, ‘Satluj Sanjeevani Sewa’, and for its extensive efforts in the preservation of environment.
“The SJVN is committed to fulfill its societal commitment and strives to enhance the quality of life of its stakeholders and follows best practices for environment preservation,” said SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma. He said that the Satluj Sanjeevani Sewa was started under the umbrella of the SJVN CSR Foundation in 2012.
