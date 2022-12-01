SJVN gets ISO certification

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 30

The SJVN has become an ISO 31000:2018 company with the successful implementation of the Risk Management System.

“The SJVN is the first Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) to achieve this distinction from National Productivity Council after comprehensive audit as per ISO standards. Risk Management System of the company is well integrated with its business processes in corporate office as well as the projects,” said SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma.

He said the firm had formulated and implemented cyber crisis management plans for cyber risks, hedging policy for financial management, crisis and disaster management plans for floods, earthquake, etc., and emergency preparedness plans for corporate office building.