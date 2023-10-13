SJVN gets nod for 100-MW solar project

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 12

SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma today said that the SJVN had received a Letter of Award (LoA) for 100 MW solar power project from Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (RUVNL) at a tariff of Rs 2.62 per unit. Sharma said the project was secured through SGEL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN, on Build Own and Operate basis.

“The project is to be developed at an estimated development cost of Rs 600 crore in Rajasthan through EPC contract. The project shall be commissioned in a period of 18 months from the date of signing of Power Purchase Agreement, which shall be signed between the RUVNL and SGEL for 25 years,” said Sharma. He said the project was expected to generate 252 MU in the first year and 5,866 MU over a period of 25 years. The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 2,87,434 tonne of carbon emission.

