SJVN inks pact with IIT-Patna

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 3

The SJVN has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna, to pioneer advanced geological models, reducing time and cost overruns in SJVN’s tunnelling projects. SJVN chairperson Geeta Kapur said the primary focus of the MoU was to develop cutting-edge methodologies to integrate diverse geotechnical data sources.

“These include geological surveys, borehole data, geophysical measurements and monitoring data from projects of the SJVN. This collaboration also aims to evaluate the relationship between overburden and deformation, thereby enhancing the evaluation and design of support systems crucial for tunnelling projects,” she added. By harnessing integrated geotechnical data and 3D geological models, the SJVN and IIT-Patna aim to identify and analyse potential risks and hazards through the pact.

