SJVN inks power trading MoU with Sikkim Urja Ltd

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 3

The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sikkim Urja Limited (SUL).

As per the MoU, the SJVN shall trade 180 MW of hydropower from SUL’s 1,200 MW of Teesta-III Hydro Electric Project in Sikkim with distribution licensees and open access consumers. This will be SJVN’s first venture in the state of Sikkim.

SJVN chairman and managing director Nand Lal Sharma said, “The company is focusing on addressing seasonal and regional variance of demand and supply and fulfilling the power supply demand.”

“Our trading business is expanding and this MoU will act as a booster for the growth engine of the SJVN and will enable us to assist government of India in fulfilling its vision of 24X7 power to all,” Sharma said.

