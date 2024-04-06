SJVN presents scholarships to 75 meritorious students

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 5

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), SJVN offered scholarships to 75 students of the state who had excelled in Class XII examination last year. The SJVN Director (Finance) congratulated the scholarship recipients.

An SJVN spokesperson said the company, through its registered trust SJVN Foundation, was providing financial assistance to tribal students to encourage them to perform better.

“The meritorious students have been selected from schools affiliated to the Himachal Pradesh State Education Board, CBSE and ICSE. In addition, 26 students from Uttarakhand, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh have also been selected for the scholarship. Out of 101 brilliant students, 65 per cent are girl students,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the SJVN had so far provided 1,994 merit scholarships. “1,286 students have successfully completed their course and others are pursuing degrees in various professional fields in prestigious institutes like IITs, NITs, medical colleges, law universities and other universities,” he said.

