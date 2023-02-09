SJVN profit grows by 37.98% in three quarters

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 8

The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) has recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,349.48 crore for the three quarters of the current financial year. It is a 37.98 per cent increase in comparison to the PAT in the corresponding period of previous financial year.

SJVN Chairman and MD Nand Lal Sharma said, “SJVN’s net worth has jumped to Rs 14,261.09 crore at the end of the third quarter of FY 2022-23 as compared to Rs 13,581.36 crore during the first three quarter of FY 2021-22.” He added that the company has also registered a 38.15 per cent growth in its earning per share (EPS).

Earlier in January, President Droupadi Murmu had laid the foundation stone of the SJVN’s 1000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project. In another development, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had also approved an investment of Rs 2,614 crore for the 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in the state.