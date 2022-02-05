SJVN raises installed capacity targets

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 4

The SJVN has upscaled its target of installed capacity to 50,000 MW from 25,000 MW by 2040. “This revision is a result of the addition of multiple projects in our portfolio and established reputation of successfully operating and implementing mega hydro projects in India and abroad,” said SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma.

“After hydro, the company has successfully forayed into thermal, solar, wind power generation, power transmission and power trading,” said Sharma. The revised targets now stand at 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW by 2040.

Earlier, the SJVN was targeting an installed capacity of 5,000 MW by 2023, 12,000 MW by 2025 and 25,000 MW by 2040. “In the last three years, business development of the company has gained pace and made rapid strides.

“Four years ago, the SJVN had a portfolio of 5000 MW. Out of this, only 1,965 MW projects were under operation. Projects languishing on the drawing board have been brought to the construction stage. Never before has the SJVN been executing as many projects at a time as it is doing today,” said Sharma.

He said that construction activities were progressing at a fast pace in eight projects under development. “These projects include 900 MW Arun 3 HEP in Nepal, 1,320 MW thermal project in Bihar, 600 MW Kholongchhu HEP in Bhutan, 210 MW Luhri HEP and 66 MW Dhaulasidh HEP in Himachal Pradesh and 60 MW Naitwar Mori HEP in Uttarakhand,” he said. The SJVN’s current Solar and Wind portfolio has expanded from 5.6 MW in 2017 to over 2,750 MW, he added.