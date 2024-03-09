Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam set to power Maharashtra

Shimla, March 8
Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) has received Letter of Awards (LoAs) for 1,352 MW Solar Power Projects to be developed through SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the SJVN, from the Maharashtra Government.
To be developed at various districts
These projects will be developed at various locations in the districts of Nashik, Solapur, Ahmednagar and Pune under the Mukhya Mantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0. — Geeta Kapur, SJVN chairperson
“These projects will be developed at various locations in the districts of Nashik, Solapur, Ahmednagar and Pune under the Mukhya Mantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0,” said Geeta Kapur, SJVN chairperson.
She further said that these projects had been bagged by SGEL through a competitive bidding process in a tender floated by MSEB Agro Power Limited, Maharashtra.
The total capacity of the tender was 7,000 MW and SGEL bid for 1,500 MW - 500 MW in round one and 1,000 MW in round two. The aforementioned scheme has been launched for implementation of the largest feeder-level solarisation scheme in India under component C of the PM-KUSUM Scheme.
According to the SJVN spokesperson, a total investment for development of these projects will be around Rs 7,436 crore. “These projects will be eligible for Central Financial Assistance, up to 30 per cent of the project cost,” the spokesperson said.
