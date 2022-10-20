SJVN signs MoU to develop 1,000 MW floating solar projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 19

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam’s (SJVN) subsidiary Green Energy Limited (SGEL) and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) at Guwahati for developing 1,000 MW floating solar power projects in Assam by incorporating a joint venture company.

SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma said the project would generate 2,192 million units in the first year after commissioning and around 50,425 million units cumulative energy would be generated over 25 years.

“An investment of Rs 6,000 crore will be made by the SJVN for developing the project. During the construction and operation stages, approximately 4,000 persons will get direct and indirect employment. Carbon emissions’ reduction to the tune of 1,07,383 tonne for first year and 24,70,732 tonne for complete life span will be achieved from this project,” Sharma said.

Assam has the floating solar power generation potential of around 3,000 MW, out of which SJVN would develop 1,000 MW floating solar projects across the state, spread over 4,500 hectares of water area. “This will save approximately 2,500 hectares of land as floating solar power projects do not require any land levelling, removal of vegetation or any displacement,” the SJVN chairman added.

Presently, the total portfolio of the SJVN is around 42,000 MW, out of which around 97 per cent is based on non-fossil fuel sources in India and neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan.