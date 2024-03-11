SJVN signs solar deals with Rajasthan firm

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 10

SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the SJVN, signed a power usage agreement (PUA) for 500 Megawatt (MW) solar power, and a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 100 MW solar power with Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited (RUVITL) in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at Jaipur, Rajasthan, today.

To reduce carbon emissions The project is the country’s largest single-location project, being developed at Banderwala village in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The 1000 MW solar project is expected to generate 2454.84 million units in the first year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 56,474 million units. The project is being developed at a cost of Rs 5,491 crore. The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 27,67,219 tonnes of carbon emissions — Geeta Kapur, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Geeta Kapur said the SGEL entered into a long-term power usage agreement and power purchase agreement (PUA/PPA) with RUVITL for 25 years for the supply of a cumulative 600 MW of solar power.

“The SJVN has signed a PUA with RUVITL for 500 MW Solar Power from Bikaner Solar Power Project, and also signed a PPA with RUVITL for 100 MW Solar Power from the Rajasthan Solar Power Project,” she said.

Kapur added that the PUA was signed at a tariff of Rs 2.57 per unit from 1000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project being developed by SGEL under the Phase-II (Tranche-3) of the CPSU Scheme.

“This project is the country’s largest single-location project being developed at Banderwala village in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The 1000 MW Solar Project is expected to generate 2454.84 million units in the first year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 56,474 million units,” she said.

“The project is being developed at a cost of Rs 5,491 crore and expected to be commissioned by September 30, 2024.The commissioning of this Project is expected to reduce 27, 67, 219 tonnes of carbon emissions,” Kapur added.

“With the signing of this PUA, SGEL has secured a tie-up of entire 1000 MW for this project. The other two beneficiaries from this project are UPPCL (200 MW) and JKPCL (300 MW),” she added.

The PPA was signed for the supply of 100 MW solar power at a tariff of Rs 2.62 per unit from the project bagged by SGEL through competitive bidding, for which an LOA was issued by RUVITL on October 6, 2023.

The project is set to be developed on 387.56 acres of Sambhar Salts Limited at Nawa, Rajasthan, leased in favour of SGEL for 28 years.

It will be developed on build own and operate (BOO) basis at a cost of around Rs 550 crore.

The project is expected to generate 252 million units in the first year, and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 5,866 million units.

Commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 2,87,434 tonnes of carbon emissions.

