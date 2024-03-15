SJVN to set up 500-MW solar power project

Shimla, March 14
SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), the renewable arm of SJVN, has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for a 500-MW solar project at GUVNL Phase-XXI.
SJVN chairperson Geeta Kapoor said SJVN Green Energy Limited had won the 500-MW (100-MW + 400-MW Green Shoe) project at a tariff of Rs 2.54 per unit on ‘Build Own and Operate’ (BOO) basis through tariff-based competitive bidding.
She said the estimated cost of the construction and development of this project was Rs 2,700 crore and it was to be developed at GIPCL Solar Park in Khavda. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with GUVNL would be executed after adoption of the tariff by GERC.
“The project will be commissioned for a period of 18 months from the date of signing of PPA, that is November 2025,” added Kapoor.
