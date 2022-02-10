SJVN to set up solar projects in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 9

The SJVN will set up 10,000 mw solar power projects in Rajasthan in five years. The Rajasthan Government has accepted the proposal and the MoU will be signed shortly. The letter of intent (LOI) and acceptance letter were exchanged today in Jaipur in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma.

Sharma said the SJVN intended to establish 10,000 mw renewable power projects/parks on the land banks to be allocated by Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd. An estimated investment of Rs 50,000 crore is proposed by the SJVN. The commercial production will commence in a phased manner and the power generated will be transmitted to the beneficiaries through nearest substations.

Power purchase agreements for the energy will be signed through competitive tariff-based opportunities available in the market. Sharma said these projects would usher in socio-economic development in the areas and also open avenues of employment to about 15,000 people.— TNS

