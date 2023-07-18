SJVN wins Swachhta Pakhwada Awards-2023

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 17

The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) has been conferred with the first prize at the prestigious Swachhta Pakhwada Award - 2023 by the Union Ministry of Power. SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma received the prize from the Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal in New Delhi today.

Sharma said that the Swachhta Pakhwada Awards were conferred by the Union Ministry of Power to honour the public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the power sector for their exemplary performance during the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ from May 16 to 31 every year. The PSUs were evaluated on the basis of the initiatives undertaken to create awareness regarding the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan’ among the masses.

The SJVN bagged the first prize while the PGCIL and PFC stood second and third, respectively. The SJVN had secured the top spot last year as well. “It is a great honour for the SJVN that it has been awarded the first prize for two consecutive years,” said the SJVN chairman.

He said, “Every year, we formulate Swachhta Pakhwada Action Plan to undertake various activities at our project locations and offices across India. We work meticulously to implement these initiatives and spread the message of cleanliness,” said Sharma.

The action plan of this year included plantation drives, awareness camps, cleanliness campaigns as well as special drives to strengthen the use of eco-friendly material, installation of solid waste disposal machines and dustbins in public places. Besides, the firm organised awareness sessions on menstrual hygiene, installed sanitary pad incinerators in government educational institutions for girls and distributed sanitisation and personal hygiene materials in local communities.

