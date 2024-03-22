SJVN’s Dastaan of popularising Hindi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 21

In a bid to promote Hindi language among schoolchildren, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVN) chairperson & managing director Geeta Kapur recently unveiled a book titled Dastaan - A World of Stories.

Kapur said story writing competitions were organised for students from Class III to Class XII in government schools of Shimla district.

“Students from schools of Shimla participated in this competition, and 67 original stories of the students were shortlisted. The stories were selected by distinguished jury panellists — Srinivas Joshi, Atma Ranjan and Sangeeta Saraswat,” she said.

“Out of the shortlisted stories, 15 were selected for compilation. These stories have been published in the book Dastaan - A World of Stories. Story writing competitions were held through the Keekli Charitable Trust under the aegis of SJVN CSR Foundation,” the SJVN chairperson added.

While praising the selected students, she said it was truly inspiring to see such talent and dedication among young learners.

The SJVN also organised a one-day All-India Official Language Seminar in Shimla in view of the statutory provisions and expectations related to the official language policy, and with a view to promote Hindi. The seminar was presided over by SJVN executive director (Human Resources), Chandra Shekhar Yadav. In his address, he said the organisation was giving priority to the official language in everyday office work.

