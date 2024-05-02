SJVN’s first woman CMD calls it a day

Shimla, May 1
Geeta Kapur, the first woman Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD) and Director (Personnel) of the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL), retired yesterday. Kapur was given additional charge of CMD on February 1. She had also made history by becoming first woman Director of the company on October 18, 2018.
She was given a warm send-off here last night at a function attended by senior functionaries of the SJVN.
Under her leadership, SJVN achieved key milestones, including appointment on fixed tenure basis to meet emergent need of the company. The SJVN attained PCMM Level-II certification in 2019 and Level III in 2020 under her stewardship.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...