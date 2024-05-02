SJVN’s first woman CMD calls it a day

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 1

Geeta Kapur, the first woman Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD) and Director (Personnel) of the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVNL), retired yesterday. Kapur was given additional charge of CMD on February 1. She had also made history by becoming first woman Director of the company on October 18, 2018.

She was given a warm send-off here last night at a function attended by senior functionaries of the SJVN.

Under her leadership, SJVN achieved key milestones, including appointment on fixed tenure basis to meet emergent need of the company. The SJVN attained PCMM Level-II certification in 2019 and Level III in 2020 under her stewardship.

