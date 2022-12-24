SJVN's hydropower plant bags award

Shimla, December 23
The SJVN’s 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydropower Station (NJHPS) has won the 'Best Performing Hydro Sector Project' award.
The award was presented during the ‘PRAKASHmay’ 15th ENERTIA Awards 2022 - India and the South Asia’s Awards for Excellence in Sustainable Energy, Power and Renewables.
“Remarkable environment management measures have been undertaken at the NJHPS, which have been recognised at the national-level as well as by the World Bank,” said SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma.
“During the current financial year, the NJHPS established a new record of highest-ever single day energy generation on August 29 when the power station generated 39.526 million units energy, surpassing the previous record,” he said.
Sharma said the award was a recognition for the enterprise’s excellence and sectoral performance in promotion of sustainable development goals via clean, green and renewable energy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...