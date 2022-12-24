SJVN's hydropower plant bags award

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 23

The SJVN’s 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydropower Station (NJHPS) has won the 'Best Performing Hydro Sector Project' award.

The award was presented during the ‘PRAKASHmay’ 15th ENERTIA Awards 2022 - India and the South Asia’s Awards for Excellence in Sustainable Energy, Power and Renewables.

“Remarkable environment management measures have been undertaken at the NJHPS, which have been recognised at the national-level as well as by the World Bank,” said SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma.

“During the current financial year, the NJHPS established a new record of highest-ever single day energy generation on August 29 when the power station generated 39.526 million units energy, surpassing the previous record,” he said.

Sharma said the award was a recognition for the enterprise’s excellence and sectoral performance in promotion of sustainable development goals via clean, green and renewable energy.

#Environment #Shimla