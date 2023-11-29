 Skating Club mgmt hopes for good winter, sessions likely from Dec 15 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Skating Club mgmt hopes for good winter, sessions likely from Dec 15

Skating Club mgmt hopes for good winter, sessions likely from Dec 15

Skating Club mgmt hopes for good winter, sessions likely from Dec 15

Ice skating rink in Shimla being readied for the upcoming activities. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 28

Shimla Ice Skating Club management is praying for good winter this year. The capital did not receive any snow during the last winter and witnessed higher than normal temperatures. Due to unfavourable weather conditions, the club could hold just 35 skating sessions from December 14 to January 23. The club was forced to stop skating as the temperatures had risen way above normal, melting the ice.

“The last year was not at all conducive for skating. We barely managed 30-odd sessions,” said club’s executive committee member and ice skating coach Pankaj Prabhakar.

Incidentally, the number of sessions held last year was the lowest in the last five years. In the past when the weather was more favourable, the club used to conduct around 90 sessions.

“We are hoping for good snowfall and favourable temperatures this winter. We hope to start skating session by December 15. If conducive weather starts a little earlier, we can start skating sessions by the end of the first week next month,” he said, adding that the work to prepare the rink for skating session was going on in full swing.

Considering the historical significance of this over a century-old rink and the narrowing window for skating, it was decided a few years back to upgrade it to an all-weather facility. An amount of Rs 21 crore was earmarked for the purpose under Shimla Smart City Mission but the plan has not moved beyond the files.

“We are hoping that the project will take off at some point in future. If it happens, the all-weather skating rink will give a massive boost to tourism in the state,” said Prabhakar.

Like the past few years, the club will be able to use only 70 per cent of the rink as its one portion is still out of the bounds due to the ongoing construction work on an elevator. “The construction work is still on. A significant portion of the rink is occupied by the machinery and construction material. So, we will again not have the entire rink with us,” said Prabhakar.

#Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Uttarakhand

Light at end of tunnel: All 41 trapped workers rescued in Uttarakhand; President Murmu, PM Modi laud rescuers, workers

2
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rescuers ‘close’ to breaking through rubble, end of workers' ordeal nears

3
Uttarakhand

Rat-hole mining explained: Controversial technique that comes to rescue of 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

4
India

Biden admn 'bent backwards' to be very polite in its public response to Canadian allegations against India: Expert

5
Haryana

Jind school principal fired for 'sexually harassing' girls

6
India

'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video

7
Entertainment

Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on ventilator support

8
Punjab

Punjab farmer leaders meet Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian over demands

9
Trending

Gautam Singhania is 'big bhakt' of Lord Venkateswara 'only because he is god of money', claims wife Nawaz in fresh salvo at Raymond boss

10
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi’s in-custody interview: High Court summons ADGP Prisons over delayed inquiry report

Don't Miss

View All
After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Top News

17-day nightmare ends

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: 17-day nightmare ends, 41 trapped workers rescued

Rat-hole mining technique behind successful rescue

Rat-hole mining technique behind successful rescue

Behind rescue: Team work by best brains in public, pvt sectors

Behind rescue: Team work by best brains in public, pvt sectors

MoD set to okay ~40K-cr indigenous aircraft carrier

MoD set to okay Rs 40K-cr indigenous aircraft carrier

Haryana sacks Jind principal

Jind horror: Haryana sacks school principal


Cities

View All

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

19 jail inmates of Amritsar Central Jail booked for possessing mobile phones

Metal frames with ads encroach on space in commercial areas in Amritsar

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Local woollen industry looking forward to a promising season

Folk dances liven up proceedings on Day 3 of inter-varsity youth festival

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

A first, private firms to maintain public parks in Chandigarh

Over 250 Chandigarh services to be put on one platform soon

9 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.45 crore

Farmers protest ends, normal traffic by morning in Mohali

Now, farmers to meet in Hisar

Delhi L-G flags off yatra to make people aware of Centre’s schemes

Delhi L-G flags off yatra to make people aware of Centre’s schemes

GRAP-III curbs revoked, construction work to resume

Congress launches ‘talent hunt’ for youth

Can’t have partial compliance of our order on RRTS project: Apex court

Don’t you have any other officer who can be Chief Secy? SC to Centre

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Horse-riding show by Nihangs in Sultanpur Lodhi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Interstate gang supplying illegal weapons busted; 11 guns seized

Two on bike ‘snatch’ bag with Rs 25 lakh from Ludhiana petrol pump workers

Expedite bioremediation of legacy waste, contractor told

77 black spots snuffed 473 lives in Ludhiana Police Commissionerate in 3 yrs

4 of robbers’ gang held in Ludhiana, 49 mobiles seized

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Patiala: MLA brings up old bus stand issue in Assembly

Punjab govt approves bridge over river: Patiala DC

Day 13: ‘Janeman’ presented during National Theatre Festival in Patiala

SGPC to meet on Nov 30 to discuss Balwant Singh Rajoana mercy plea

Haryana CM visits mentor’s house to condole his death