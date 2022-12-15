Skating enthusiasts throng rink in Shimla

PTI

Shimla, December 14

Ice-skating, a major winter sports, began at Asia’s biggest natural rink located here today, an official said.

Skating enthusiasts converged at the rink braving the morning chill to enjoy the thrill of sliding on the layers of ice. “Skating makes me happy and I am enjoying it,” said nine-year-old Aayan, a student of Class V in St Thomas School, who was among 16 children to enjoy at the rink in the first session.

“I was eagerly waiting for ice-skating to start and enjoyed the first session,” said 21-year-old Joannt Tatung, who had been skating for the past 16 years. “It is a tough task to get up early in the morning but when it comes to ice-skating, we are all out before time,”’ she added.

Ice remains intact at the rink as long as the temperature doesn’t rise above 4 or 5 degrees Celsius. A trial was successfully done Tuesday and the ice-skating season officially begun today, said Pankaj Prabhakar, organising secretary of the Shimla Ice Skating Club.

Last year, the season had started on December 16 and 52 sessions, mostly one or two every day, took place. This year, the organisers were hoping to start early as temperatures were favourable since December 4, he said.

However, it got delayed by almost two weeks as the ground was sinking at one side and levelling it took time. Moreover, barracks put at the Rivoli bus stand stopped the cold breeze, said Prabhakar.

He said, “The ice is thin and the skaters only have 80 per cent of the rink, which is equal to the size of five tennis courts, as construction material for building a lift from Lakkar Bazaar to the Mall Road under the Shimla Smart City Mission is lying at the entry of the rink.”

A skating carnival with events like ice dance, fancy dress, tug of war and an ice hockey match would be organised on December 25 and 26 and the Gymkhana (races and sports competitions) in the first week of January 2023, said an official. The rush would pick up during school holidays, he added.

The shrinking ice-skating season has been a cause for concern, as it is a major winter attraction for local people as well as tourists. Ice-skating, which normally starts in the last week of November or the first week of December, was delayed up to December 14 this year.

Due to climate change, global warming and reckless construction in the vicinity of the rink, coupled with pollution caused by the bus stand adjunct to the rink, the ice-skating season is shrinking. The felling of trees has also contributed to skating seasons beginning late, said Prabhakar.

December 2016 was the warmest in the history of Shimla and the maximum temperature had soared to 22°C, spelling doom for ice-skating as only six sessions were held.

