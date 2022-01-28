Ski slopes to come up at Solang Nullah

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 27

Education Minister Govind Thakur said that to promote winter sports in Kullu district, the state government would develop the ski slopes of Solang Nullah under Khelo India, a national programme for development of sports. He inaugurated the two-day state level Ski and Snow Boarding Championship at Solang Nullah in Kullu district today.

“The state government is promoting winter sports in Himachal. The ski slopes of the Solang Nullah will be developed soon so that national and international level competitions could be organized here. The ski slopes would also be developed at Dhundhi and Hamta area. Manali administration has started working in this direction,” he said.

The minister announced an amount of Rs 3 lakh to Himachal Pradesh Winter Games through Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute Mountaineering and Allied Sports for organising this event.

“The players of the state are bringing laurels to the state in winter sports also. The government has promoted sports. Every player is being given respect, due to which the youth are getting encouraged to take up sports,” he said.

He welcomed the players, who arrived here from different parts of the state to take part in this championship.

Ski and Snow Board India General Secretary Roop Chand Negi urged the government to develop the slopes of Solang Nullah at the earliest keeping in mind the winter sports so that international competitions can be organised here soon.

President of the Himachal Pradesh Winter Games Association Luder Thakur welcomed the chief guest.

