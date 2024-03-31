Skiing event amid snowfall adds to thrill at Jalori Pass

Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, March 30
The national Ski Mountaineering Championship 2024 was held amid snowfall during ‘Shobhla Seraj’ tourism festival at Jalori Pass in the Banjar subdivision today.
The festival was organised jointly by the Tourism Department and Jibhi Valley Tourism Development Association (JVTDA). While the weather became stable in the afternoon, other events of the festival were held in Jibhi.
Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh flagged off the Ski-Mountaineering Championship, often referred to as SkiMo. She said there was immense potential for tourism in the district. Such programmes were being encouraged by the district administration along with the Tourism Department to develop untouched tourist destinations and promote adventure sports activities, she added.
The DC said the national-level Ski-Mountaineering Championship by Ski and Snowboard India was being organised in collaboration with the Himachal Ski Mountaineering Association, in which 27 teams from Uttarakhand, Indian Army, Jammu Kashmir and Himachal participated.
