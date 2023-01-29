Skiing & snowboarding tournament concludes

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 28

The three-day skiing and snowboarding championship concluded at Solang nullah in Manali today. Over 200 participants from across the state took part in the championship. Congress MLA from Manali Bhuvneshwar Gaur was the chief guest at the concluding function.

The event was organised under the aegis of Ski and Snowboard India, HP Sports Council, HP Olympic Association, HP Winter Games Association and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports.

HP Winter Games Association president Ludar Thakur said, “Skiing and snowboarding competitions were held in 30 categories and age groups during the championship. The event was inaugurated by PWD, Youth Services and Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh on January 26.”

“Chief guest Bhuvneshwar Gaur awarded the winners and encouraged them to display their talent at national and international levels. The MLA assured us that the government will promote winter sports in the state and efforts will be made in that direction in near future,” he added. A large number of tourists thronged the Solang valley to enjoy winter sports today.