Sky walk in Sanjauli a boon, but needs link with school

Shimla, May 2

The sky walk in Sanjauli that has proved to be a boon to residents here still does not fulfill its main purpose, as it has not been connected to Government Senior Secondary School in the area.

‘Work stalled due to code of conduct’ Connecting the sky walk to the school was in pipeline and its construction would begin soon. The work is stalled due to the model code of conduct in place for the Lok Sabha elections. — Mamta Chandel, Ward councillor

The sky walk was built to facilitate schoolchildren so that they did not have to walk through the road which was crowded due to the rush of vehicles as well as people who come to visit the market here.

Rajeev Sharma, a resident of Sanjauli Chowk, said the sky walk had not been connected with the school, though it was proving to be a great facility to the commuters, so its main purpose was yet to be fulfilled.

Residents also complained about the lack of enough parking facilities which led to frequent traffic jams in market. Due to the lack of enough parking space, long queues of vehicles on the roadside could be seen on a daily basis.

Aman, another resident of Sanjauli Chowk, said due to the lack of enough parking facilities, most of the people parked their vehicles on the roadside, which leads to traffic jams, inconveniencing people.

Furthermore, locals complained about the lack of public toilets in the market.

Talking to The Tribune, Mamta Chandel, Sanjauli Chowk councillor, said connecting the sky walk to the school was in the pipeline and its construction work would begin soon. The work has been stalled due to the implementation of the model code of conduct, imposed in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

On the issue of the lack of public toilets in the ward, she said efforts were being made to construct more public toilets in the ward. Around three public conveniences were to be built across the ward and more spots were also being identified for the construction of public toilets.

She agreed that the lack of the parking space was indeed a big problem and spots were being identified to construct several small parking facilities where around eight to nine vehicles could be parked.

