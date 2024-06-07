‘Slap’ incident: Mandi residents demands justice for Kangana Ranaut

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 7

A day after BJP MP from Mandi and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a woman CISF constable during security check at the Chandigarh airport, local residents expressed their dismay over the incident.

Kangana was on her way to Delhi when the incident took place.

The “slap” incident has stirred up residents’ emotions as they view Ranaut as a symbol of their community’s pride. Many residents took to social media platforms to voice their support for the actor while condemning the CISF constable’s act.

Local leaders and representatives from Mandi also condemned the incident, demanding a thorough probe into the matter.

Demanding justice for Kangana, several locals termed the incident unfortunate and said that there were other ways to express grievance, if any, and condemned the behaviour of the CISF constable.

However, some local residents said that the incident seemed to be the consequence of provocative statements made by Kangana in the past, but they said the “authoritative” behaviour of the CISF constable was “highly objectionable, condemnable and unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut issued a brief statement expressing her gratitude for receiving an outpouring of solidarity from her fans.

