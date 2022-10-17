Slater memorial debate from today

Bishop Cotton School (BCS), Shimla, is preparing to host jubilee celebrations of Rev Dr Samuel Slater Memorial English Debates, which started in 1996. The contest was started in the memory of Rev Dr Samuel Slater, who was the Headmaster of the school from 1863 to 1885. This year, BCS will host 31 debating teams in a four-day event starting on October 17.

Int’l Nursing conference concludes

A two-day International Conference on Advanced Practices in Forensic Nursing organised by Akal College of Nursing, Eternal University, Baru Sahib, in collaboration with Drexel University, USA, concluded on Saturday. Dr Jill B Darsteen, former Associate Clinical Professor at Drexel University, was the chief guest. Over 600 participants from 12 states of the country attended the conference. Dr Davinder Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Eternal University and president of Kalgidhar Trust Badu Sahib, thanked the guests.

Annual Exhibition at St Edward’s

St Edward's School organised its annual exhibition on Sunday, which was inaugurated by Pankaj Lalit, Director, Language, Art and Culture Department. Visual Arts Department HOD Him Chatterjee, Assistant Professor Bhader Singh and State Museum Curator Hari Chauhan were present on the occasion. The exhibition included various art forms such as canvas paintings, life-size art installations and mosaic, besides social science models and AI robotic projects. Students also set up different stalls to help the underprivileged and exhibited their dramatic skills through street plays.

Pinegrove shines at Science Congress

Pinegrove School won accolades at the 30th subdivision-level HP Children’s Science Congress-2022, which was organised by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) and Dy. Director of Elementary Schools, Solan. The event was hosted by Anand Public School, Parwanoo. As many as 25 students from both Pinegrove Schools participated in the competition and 13 qualified for the district-level Science Congress.

