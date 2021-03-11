what our readers say

Slow progress of bridge work, villagers unsafe

Slow progress of bridge work, villagers unsafe

The nullah in Pulga village in Manikaran valley of Kullu district is a hindrance and people have to risk their life to cross it.

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

Slow progress of bridge work, villagers unsafe

The nullah in Pulga village in Manikaran valley of Kullu district is a hindrance and people have to risk their life to cross it. Children have to cross it daily to reach their school and parents have to carry small children on their back to cross the nullah while the sick people have to be ferried on a palanquin to cross the nullah. There is always a fear of accident. The road was washed away long time ago, but no steps were taken to fix it. The pipes which were put by the department to cross the drain have also broken. The road and the bridge work is progressing at a slow pace. The department should expedite the work of the bridge for villagers' safety. — Nand Lal Sharma, Pulga (Kullu)

Don’t need concretisation in name of development

The need of the hour is to make simple cities and not smart cities. We need simple cities with greenery and basic amenities and not concretisation in the name of development. Everywhere, construction activities are going on – widening of roads, pedestrian paths, foot bridges and retaining walls. The basic essence of the "queen of hills" is lost, the Union Government should reconsider its decisions to turn hills into concrete towns. — Nandini, Shimla

Water crisis in Tutu

We, residents of Tutu, in the suburbs of Shimla city, want to know why drinking water is being made available to us after three to six days. We will lodge a protest at Tutu Chowk with empty utensils if drinking water is not supplied daily. We are paying water bills every month and should get water every day. When 38 to 40 MLD of water is being supplied to the city, why some areas have to do without water? — Residents, Tutu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

2
Chandigarh

21-year-old Mohali youth found dead in his car

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

4
Punjab

'Today it was my son, tomorrow it could be yours…Yet to know his fault', says Sidhu Moosewala's father in his 'antim ardas' message

5
Sports

'Coach asked me to sleep with him': SAI calls back Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia

6
Punjab

Punjab cops sought red-corner notice against Goldy Brar just days ahead of Moosewala's murder

7
Nation

UP boy shoots dead mother as she stops him from playing PUBG

8
Trending

Videos: Sidhu Moosewala wins Punjab, some 90 days later

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Close aide of main shooter arrested, Lawrance Bishnoi mastermind behind killing, say Delhi police

10
Diaspora

Canada super visa changes to benefit Indians the most; parents and grandparents can now stay longer

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood

Living my father’s dream, says shot putter Jasmine
Chandigarh

Living my father's dream, says shot putter Jasmine Kaur who sets new Youth National Record

Illegal arms trade booms in state
Patiala

Illegal arms trade booms in Punjab

Top News

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

Delhi cops: Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing

Mumbai cops to quiz gangster in connection with threat lette...

Hurt by fabricated stories says Sidhu Moosewala’s father

Hurt by fabricated stories, says Sidhu Moosewala's father

Punjab Cops seek red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Punjab cops seek red corner notice against gangster Goldy Brar

Police raid 7 jailed gangsters’ houses in search of arms, ammo

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Police raid 7 jailed gangsters' houses in search of arms, ammunition

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Move comes despite CM Bhagwant Mann’s announcement against i...

Cities

View All

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated

No respite: Blistering heatwave continues unabated in Amritsar

Saplings planted along BRTS lane in utter neglect

Amritsar: Mountain of waste at Bhagtanwala dump catches fire, yet again

Ram Bagh's fountain lying defunct for last 5 years, authorities playing musical chairs

Digging case: Residents return back to their damaged homes

Chandigarh sitting duck for cyber attack

Chandigarh sitting duck for cyber attack

The ever-increasing mountain of garbage at Dadu Majra dumping ground in Chandigarh

Mohali: Hours after birthday bash, youth shoots himself

Boost for Chandigarh BJP as Congress councillor joins party

Chandigarh Housing Board clears another hurdle, yet to get environmental clearance

SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to ‘placate’ councillors

A day before Jalandhar MC meet, Mayor Jagdish Raja tries to 'placate' councillors

Fed up of poor civic amenities, Jalandhar residents write to Punjab CM

Drug peddler booked for attempt to murder

2 girls die in mishap in Mukerian

Minor domestic help ends life in Jalandhar

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Four fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Three nabbed for drug trafficking

Ludhiana MC to promote cloth bags

Coal imports may push power rates up by Rs 1/unit

Coal imports may push power rates up by Rs 1/unit in Punjab