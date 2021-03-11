Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Slow progress of bridge work, villagers unsafe

The nullah in Pulga village in Manikaran valley of Kullu district is a hindrance and people have to risk their life to cross it. Children have to cross it daily to reach their school and parents have to carry small children on their back to cross the nullah while the sick people have to be ferried on a palanquin to cross the nullah. There is always a fear of accident. The road was washed away long time ago, but no steps were taken to fix it. The pipes which were put by the department to cross the drain have also broken. The road and the bridge work is progressing at a slow pace. The department should expedite the work of the bridge for villagers' safety. — Nand Lal Sharma, Pulga (Kullu)

Don’t need concretisation in name of development

The need of the hour is to make simple cities and not smart cities. We need simple cities with greenery and basic amenities and not concretisation in the name of development. Everywhere, construction activities are going on – widening of roads, pedestrian paths, foot bridges and retaining walls. The basic essence of the "queen of hills" is lost, the Union Government should reconsider its decisions to turn hills into concrete towns. — Nandini, Shimla

Water crisis in Tutu

We, residents of Tutu, in the suburbs of Shimla city, want to know why drinking water is being made available to us after three to six days. We will lodge a protest at Tutu Chowk with empty utensils if drinking water is not supplied daily. We are paying water bills every month and should get water every day. When 38 to 40 MLD of water is being supplied to the city, why some areas have to do without water? — Residents, Tutu