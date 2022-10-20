Small bridge being used by BBN trucks to avoid taxes

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, October 19

In the absence of restrictions, a bridge, meant for 10-tonne load near Patta, is being used by multi-axle vehicles carrying 18 to 20-tonne load.

Since it connects various link roads and leads to areas like Solan, Kasauli, Dharampur and the Kalka-Shimla National Highway, it is being used as an escape route by vehicles carrying iron and steel rods, bricks, sand and cut stones to avoid taxes.

Facing damage The bridge is facing damage with each passing day and villagers fear that it could collapse and cut off villages from the BBN belt where locals commute for employment daily.

Though a signage stating that the bridge is barely meant for 10-tonne load and vehicles carrying more load will be challaned, there is no adherence to the direction. The signage has been erected by the PWD’s Kasauli division, which also says that only one vehicle should ply at a time. The bridge is facing damage with each passing day and villagers fear that it could collapse and cut off the villages from the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) belt where locals commute for employment daily.

ML Sharma, Executive Engineer, PWD, Kasauli, said, “The signage warning motorists against carrying more than 10-tonne load has been erected. The issue was also taken up with the Baddi police not to permit vehicles carrying excess load on the Barotiwala-Patta road where the bridge exists, but it has failed to deter truckers.”

Trucks carrying heavy load continue to ply on the bridge. The activity increases after 10 pm when in a bid to avoid taxes, a number of trucks carrying goods ply from the BBN area. The surface of the bridge is full of potholes.

Raju, a local villager, said a new bridge having more load bearing capacity should be constructed and this bridge should be closed for heavy vehicles before it is damaged further.