Small enterprises, skilled workers to get collateral-free loan: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 16

To bolster small-scale enterprises and support skilled workers, the state government has decided to launch the Mukhya Mantri Laghu Dukandar Kalyan Yojana. Loans up to Rs 50,000 with 50 per cent interest subsidy will be provided under the scheme.

Disaster-hit to get free LPG kits, ration The LPG kits to be given to disaster-hit families will include a cylinder, pressure regulator, hot plate and ‘Suraksha’ pipe. It will also cover all associated expenses, including the cost of LPG domestic cylinder refill and the blue book. The government will ensure that the disaster-affected families have access to essential cooking facilities. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister

The decision will benefit thousands of families operating small enterprises across the state. Often having limited business acumen, these enterprises struggle to thrive, leading to stagnation or even closure and meager incomes for their proprietors. The government recognised this critical issue and devised a comprehensive scheme to offer collateral-free loans, aiming to financially fortify this segment of society.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said, “The scheme has been prepared for small enterprises and skill-based workers such as cobblers, tailors, barbers, mobile phone repair vendors, vegetable and fruit vendors residing and conducting their businesses in rural areas. In its initial phase, the scheme targets the inclusion of 75,000 individuals falling in the age group of 18 to 55 years.”

The government has earmarked a budget of Rs 40 crore for the scheme. The entire loan approval process will be streamlined through an online application system set to be developed by the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance.

Sukhu said, “The scheme aims to empower small entrepreneurs and uplift the state’s economy. The government envisions providing vital support to those who often face hurdles in accessing financial resources, thereby strengthening the economy of the state.”

The state government has also decided to provide complete LPG connection kits free of cost to the disaster-affected people. It had earlier provided financial assistance to them for renting accommodation.

Sukhu said, “The government is making efforts to relocate the disaster-affected families from relief camps to more suitable rented accommodation by providing a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for rural areas and and Rs 10,000 for urban areas. The government has now decided to provide complete gas connection kits at no cost to those in need.”

He said that the government would also provide free ration to them, he added. “The essential ration package will consist of 20 kg of wheat flour, 15 kg of rice, 3 kg of pulses, one litre of mustard oil, one litre of soya refined oil, one kg of double fortified salt and 2 kg of sugar. This provision of free ration will be extended up to March 31, 2024, to ensure that all disaster-affected families have access to basic food items. We will try to reach out to every affected family by providing assistance to them within the available resources,” he added.

#Shimla