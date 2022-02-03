Two students of B Tech year III - Saransh Rohilla and Saanidhya Yadav- along with their mentor Dr Nishant Jain, faculty in the Department of ECE at Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), have developed a smart shoe for women. If an individual wearing the shoe is in danger, she can alert her contacts about the situation and her location by simply tapping both the feet together. A paper has also been published about the same, titled 'Design and Analysis of Smart shoe for Women Safety in Different Terrain', at IEEE International Conference on Signal Processing, Computing and Control (ISPCC).

ABVP submits demand charter

The ABVP submitted a memorandum to Dean of Studies regarding their various demands. The first demand was related to faulty ERP, due to which students are facing problems in depositing fee, and getting migration certificate and results. The AVBP demanded that the error should be rectified soon. The students were filling online forms for final exams in the university but many were having problems with the log-in IDs. The university should solve the problem soon, the ABVP demanded.

Govt School sanitised

With schools set to reopen on Thursday, the Government Senior Secondary School, Dhundan, has sanitised its entire campus and the classrooms. The summer-closing schools have been reopened for students of Class IX to XII.