Smart traffic management reduces accident count in Shimla district

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, March 30

The smart traffic management has started yielding results and road accidents have declined by 30.04 per cent while the number of deaths in accidents has reduced by 43.44 per cent in Shimla district in the past six months.

As per the data procured from the Police Department, accidents and deaths in the district reduced to 170 and 69 between September 2021 and February 2022 from 243 and 122 in the same period last year while the number of injured persons decreased to 321 from 396.

The maximum accidents were witnessed on link roads followed by state highways, national highways and major district roads and cars were involved in 53.7 per cent cases, motorcycles in 13.3 per cent, jeeps, tempos and travellers 12 per cent and trucks or heavy motor vehicles in 11 per cent mishaps.

The number of vehicle collisions went down from 105 to 62, accidents in which vehicles went off road declined from 97 to 75 and accidents involving hitting pedestrians from 41 to 33 in the period.

“A road map was prepared and reasons leading to an increase in accidents like heavy rush during the apple season and skidding of vehicles in the snow-bound areas were identified and remedial measures were taken in advance,” said SP Monika Bhutungru.

The Transport Department was requested for funds to hire 10 vehicles to regulate traffic during the apple season in October and November last year and day and night patrolling was ensured. Similarly, 10 4x4 vehicles were hired during the snow season from January to March. The district was divided in five sectors to carry out rescue operations which helped in reducing the accidents, she added.

These vehicles were deployed in heavy snow stretches like Narkanda, Theog, Khirki, Chopal, Kharapathar and Kufri-Fagu to help commuters and carry out emergency services. As many as 200 police personnel were managing traffic in the district.

As many as 40 blacks spots were identified and the police had written to the PWD for rectification of 10 most vulnerable black spots.

A good trend

Number of accidents down from 243 to 170, a decline of 30.04%

Death count decreased from 122 to 67, a decline of 43.44%

Number of injured dipped from 396 to 321, a decline of 18.94%