SMC acts after NRI alleges anomaly in approved map

Shimla, April 9

A non-resident Indian (NRI) has lodged a complaint with the Vigilance Department, alleging that the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has wrongly approved a map for the construction of a building that extends into his plot, which is situated adjacent to the proposed structure.

The complainant has alleged that a part of the land shown in the approved map was under his ownership, and rules had been flouted in granting the approval to the map.

The plot is situated in the middle of Sanjauli market in Shimla. MC Commissioner Bhupender Attri, when contacted, said the approval for the map had been withdrawn after a complaint in this regard was received.

“The applicant will have to re-apply to get the map approved. Either he will have to leave out the areas that are not in his possession or he has to produce documents that can prove his ownership,” the MC Commissioner said. As per the complainant, without obtaining his consent, the ramp of the proposed building in the approved map has been shown on the land, which is in his possession.

The complainant also questioned the approval of a commercial plan on the map as the plot is around 150 square metre.

“As per the MC norms, for granting the approval for commercial plan, the plot should be at least 250 square metre,” said Inderpreet, the complainant’s brother.

“The MC should also inquire how the map was approved in the first place without proper documents,” he said.

