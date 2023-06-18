SMC gets nod to axe 'dangerous' trees

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 17

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) will axe ‘dangerous trees’ ahead of the monsoon season. The Forest Department has given permission to the SMC to axe more than 100 trees that had been declared ‘dangerous’.

During the monsoon, there is fear of these trees falling on houses, vehicles or roads and causing damage. Trees that are hindering developmental works will also be cut.

Mayor Surender Chauhan said, “We have got the approval for axing around 100 dangerous trees in the city. The approval for felling other trees is awaited. After getting complaints or requests from residents, the tree committee of the Municipal Corporation visits the areas to identify and recommend the axing of dangerous trees.”