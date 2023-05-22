SMC meet on May 30, Mayor reviews projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 21

The first house meeting of Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) scheduled to take place on May 30 and the preparations for the meeting have already started. Mayor Surender Chauhan is busy holding meetings with senior officials of different government departments to take stock of the development works/projects and discussing areas of improvement and the projects in the pipeline.

It is learnt that the Mayor is holding discussions with ward councillors to seek their suggestions with regard to various development works in the city.

The election to the Shimla Municipal Corporation were held on May 2 and results announced on May 4. Congress had registered a thumping victory by winning 24 wards out total 34 wards of the SMC. Surendar Chauhan, a close confidante of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, was elected Mayor while Uma Kaushal was elected as Deputy Mayor on May 15.

Ahead of the first house meeting, the Mayor said that development of the city and welfare of its people were his top priority. He has directed officials of the departments concerned to expedite the development works and finish them in a time-bound manner and if they face any obstacle it should be brought to his notice. He is holding meetings with officials these days to know about the progress of different projects and hurdles if any in carrying out work.