Shimla MC panel okays key development works

Shimla, December 19
Several proposals pertaining to development works were approved during the Finance and Contract Planning Committee (FCPC) meeting of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) held on Tuesday.
Mayor Surender Chauhan said, “In the monthly meeting of the FCPC held today, many proposals relating to works in the city were given administrative approval. The proposal for construction of an ambulance road in Surya Nagar area was approved administratively. Approvals of proposals of a community hall and shops was also granted for Chotta Shimla area.”
“There has been a demand of fencing the solid waste management plant in the Bhariyal area and a proposal for this work was approved. A budget of Rs 50 lakh has already been earmarked for it. Approvals for other construction works were also given during the meeting. The work for these will start soon. Regarding the panchayats throwing garbage in open to the adjacent areas of municipal limits, we want that these panchayats can pay the corporation the fixed charges so that the garbage can be collected from them as well. We all want our surroundings to be clean,” said the Mayor.
