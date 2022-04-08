SMC poll: Candidates face ban for not submitting expenses details

Shimla, April 7
A candidate contesting the Municipal Corporation elections will now be disqualified for five years if he fails to submit the account of election expenses incurred by him or incurs expenditure more than the prescribed limit. The ban will make him ineligible to contest the next election as well.
In the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (disqualification of office bearers) Rules, 2022, notified by the State Election Commission here on Tuesday, the commission has also listed the competent authority — the Director, Urban Development — for taking action against the offenders and the Divisional Commissioner for hearing the appeal of the candidate.
As per the rules, any contestant, aggrieved by the order of the Director, may file an appeal to the Divisional Commissioner concerned within 30 days from the passing of the order of the Director. The Divisional Commissioner will decide the appeal within six months and his order will be final.
If found guilty of flouting the rules, the candidate will be disqualified for five years from contesting elections from the date of such order.
Competent authority named
