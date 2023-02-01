SMC serves another notice on firm running parking facility

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, January 31

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has served another notice on the private firm that runs the parking facility in Chhota Shimla area. Both parking facilities belong to the same firm owner. It had earlier disconnected water and electricity supply to a parking lot near the High Court (the Lift), citing “major violations”.

Violations found We have found major violations done by the private firm running the parking complex in Chhota Shimla and have issued a notice asking it to demolish illegal constructions or modify them, as per the approved plan. Ashish Kohli, SMC Commissioner

In a notice served on the firm, the SMC Commissioner has stated that the Architect Planner and the Junior Engineer of the Shimla MC, on spot inspection of the parking complex in Chhota Shimla conducted on December 31, 2022, found that the firm had not adhered to the approved plan. It had made changes in the building use on the fifth and sixth floors and also started commercial activities without approval from the competent authority.

The notice stated that on the third floor of the parking complex, the firm had constructed two shops, one room and toilets without the MC permission. Building use changed on the fifth and sixth floors without prior permission of the competent authority. Commercial activities, including showrooms, CT scan centre and other private companies, were allowed, stated the notice.

Parmod Kumar Sood, director of the firm, said, “As per the agreement, we can use the parking complex for commercial activities but now suddenly we have been asked to stop these. We have no alternative than to make changes being recommended by the MC.”

The SMC had snapped water and electricity connections of the parking complex near the Lift area citing major violations following which the parking lot owner had closed down the complex. Citing inconvenience to locals and tourists it directed the firm to resume the parking services.