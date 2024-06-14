SMC to collect blood samples from home

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 13

Senior citizens older than 70 years will no longer have to visit hospitals and stand in queues to get blood-related tests done as the Shimla Municipal Corporation, in association with the NGO Helpage India, will introduce a scheme to collect their blood samples from homes.

Shimla Municipal Corporation Mayor Surender Chauhan here today chaired a meeting with the members of the NGO during which discussions were held about the framework of the scheme.

The MC, along with the NGO, will also conduct a programme in Khalini ward tomorrow during which blood samples of senior citizens will be collected. Lectures on loneliness and depression, along with other activities, will also be held in this programme.

The scheme was also mentioned in the corporation’s Budget for the Financial Year 2024-25, which was presented by the Mayor in the month of February.

Talking to The Tribune, the Mayor said there were many senior citizens who have to face lots of inconvenience in going to the hospitals for getting their medical tests. “For this, the corporation, along with Helpage India, will send our officials to the doorsteps of such patients to collect samples, get them tested and will also provide the reports of the tests at their door steps,” he said.

“A number will also be provided through which the senior citizens will be able to contact our officials to get their blood samples for medical tests,” he added.

He further said that the MC will also be organising health camps in all the 34 wards of the town.

