Smriti questions Congress on CM face

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, NOVEMBER 7

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has asked Congress leaders to tell people who is their candidate for Chief Minister’s post and why Rahul and Sonia Gandhi skipped the election campaign? She was addressing an election rally at Jassur near here this evening in support of BJP candidate Ranbir Singh Nika.

She said many Congress leaders were aspiring to be the CM but the BJP would sweep the elections and form the government in the state.

Taking a jibe at the Congress manifesto, she said Rs 1,500 per month for all women was nothing but a poll gimmick and why it had not given this money to women when the Congress was at the Centre and in the state.

Irani said Congress leaders were trying to mislead people for political gains but people were aware that the double-engine government had done a lot for them and would not fall prey to their false commitments. She said the BJP was committed to women empowerment and in its vision document, the promise to provide bycycle to schoolgirls and scooty to college girls and three LPG cylinders a year was an example of its commitment.

During Covid, the Congress had also misled the people by advising them not to take vaccination doses and raised a finger on the efficacy of the vaccination but it was only with the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the country had controlled the dreaded pendemic. She alleged that Rahul Gandhi was taking out his countrywide yatra with elements, who had raised anti-India slogans in Delhi and indulged in cow slaughtering in Kerala. She said the government had administered 200 crore vaccination doses. Irani also addressed rallies at Indora in favour of candidate Reeta Dhiman.