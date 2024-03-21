Shimla: Snarls caused by idle parking vex motorists

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 20

Idle and unauthorised parking has become a huge menace for the residents of Shimla. The practice of haphazard parking leads to frequent traffic jams, and endangers both commuters and pedestrians.

Newly appointed Shimla Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Sandeep Sharma recently visited Khalini, New Shimla and Jhenjheri areas of the town. During his visit, he was apprised about the idle and unauthorised parking in these problem areas.

DSP promises action According to area residents, a few years ago a bus accident took place in the town. In the accident, several school students were killed.

A similar accident was averted in this area few days ago, the residents claimed, appealing to DSP (Traffic) Sandeep Sharma to fine those who are found guilty of unauthorised parking.

The DSP said an effective plan to deal with traffic jams would be made in the coming days, for which residents’ suggestions would be taken into consideration.

In Jhenjheri, people complained about congested roads, which hinder the smooth flow of daily life for residents. Due to vehicles being illegally parked on the sides of the roads of the area, it had become very difficult to commute through them, according to the residents.

Sharma said an effective plan to deal with traffic jams would be made in the coming days, for which residents’ suggestions would be taken into consideration. During his visit to Jhenjheri, two vehicles were towed while several offenders were warned against unauthorised parking, he added.

