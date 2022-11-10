Snow blocks Gramphu-Kaza NH

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 9

The Gramphu-Kaza highway was blocked to traffic due to the fresh snowfall at Kunzum Pass in Spiti today.

The higher-altitude areas of the district received fresh snow, while the lower region witnessed rain. The temperature has plummeted in the region. Traffic was stopped on the Darcha-Shinkula road due to fresh snow at Shinkula Pass. The Manali-Leh highway has been closed to traffic since November 7. DC Sumit Khimta urged people to follow the advisory strictly.

