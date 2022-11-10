Snow blocks Gramphu-Kaza NH

Mandi, November 9
The Gramphu-Kaza highway was blocked to traffic due to the fresh snowfall at Kunzum Pass in Spiti today.
The higher-altitude areas of the district received fresh snow, while the lower region witnessed rain. The temperature has plummeted in the region. Traffic was stopped on the Darcha-Shinkula road due to fresh snow at Shinkula Pass. The Manali-Leh highway has been closed to traffic since November 7. DC Sumit Khimta urged people to follow the advisory strictly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy
Benoy Babu of Pernod Ricard and Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo P...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper