Snow cleared, Marhi ready to welcome tourists

The eco-friendly market at Marhi on the Manali-Rohtang road. File



Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 18

The district administration allowed vehicle movement till Marhi, a famous tourist spot between Manali and Rohtang. Manali SDM Raman Sharma said a joint inspection, along with Manali DSP and officials of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), of the road from Manali to Marhi was conducted on May 13.

He said, “It was observed that parking space, mobile toilets and dustbins have been found in order at Marhi and it was recommended to open the road from Gulaba to Marhi for vehicular movement.”

The vehicular traffic was halted beyond Gulaba since November 27 last year.

The SDM said vehicular traffic shall be allowed beyond Gulaba till Marhi. He said, “As per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), online permits will be required for crossing the Gulaba barrier. He said the permits will be available through the official website by paying the requisite fee of Rs 500 per vehicle and additional congestion charges of Rs 50.”

He said a police barrier would be installed in Marhi and no vehicles would be allowed towards the Rohtang Pass beyond Marhi till further orders.

Only 1,200 vehicles — 800 petrol and 400 diesel, are allowed everyday beyond the Gulaba barrier after obtaining an online permit as per the directions of the NGT. An eco-friendly market having 16 stalls, constructed at a cost of Rs 7.23 crore in Marhi, has been functioning since October 2022.

No construction or other activities could be done in the region without the permission of the NGT.

The police barrier was shifted from Kothi to Gulaba on April 10. However, there was a very little snow in Gulaba then and now the snow had mostly melted in Marhi as well. It was expected that the BRO would restore the Manali-Rohtang-Koksar road by the first week of May, but avalanches at many places due to snow in the end of April has delayed the restoration of the Rohtang Pass road. Last year, the tourists were allowed to go till Marhi after May 18, and to the Rohtang Pass from June 13.

The Rohtang Pass is a world famous tourist spot and it is a major craze among the tourists visiting Manali as snow can be witnessed there till September. However, with the opening of the Atal Tunnel in October 2020, a majority of tourists visiting Manali were now heading towards the Lahaul valley to witness snow in Sissu and Koksar.

Online permit

As per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), online permits will be required for crossing the Gulaba barrier by paying the requisite fee of Rs 500 per vehicle and additional congestion charges of Rs 50

