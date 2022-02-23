Snow-clearing operations begin on Leh highway

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 22

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) started the snow-clearing operation on the 425-km Manali-Leh highway from Patseo in Lahaul and Spiti today. The BRO had cleared snow from Manali up to Patseo.

The BRO engaged its workforce and machinery from Patseo towards Leh to restore the highway earlier. According to BRO sources, snow is quite high till Baralacha Pass as compared to the previous year.

Last year, the BRO had restored the highway on March 28. But this year, it seems a challenging task for the BRO because of heavy snow.

According to official sources, the restoration of the highway will depend on weather conditions. Bad weather is a major hindrance because the Baralacha Pass and Tanglangla Pass receive heavy snow, if weather turns inclement. —