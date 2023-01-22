 Snow cover in Himachal Pradesh shrinks by 18.5% : The Tribune India

Snow cover in Himachal Pradesh shrinks by 18.5%

Data shows that the area under snow of all the four major river basins in Himachal Pradesh — Ravi, Sutlej, Chenab and Beas — shrunk in 2020-21

Snow cover in Himachal Pradesh shrinks by 18.5%

Women clear the snow at Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti on Saturday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, January 21

A decrease of 18.5 per cent has been observed in the total area under snow in Himachal Pradesh in 2020-21 winters vis-a-vis 2019-20.

Sutlej, Ravi, beas basins hit most

  • Area under snow of all four major river basins — Ravi, Sutlej, Chenab and Beas — shrunk in 2020-21
  • Sutlej and Ravi basins show the most reduction of 23%
  • There was 19% reduction in Beas basin and 9% in Chenab basin

The mapping of seasonal snow undertaken by the Department of Environmental Science and Technology (DEST) through satellite images has led to this startling observation.

The data shows that the area under snow of all the four major river basins in Himachal Pradesh — Ravi, Sutlej, Chenab and Beas — shrunk in 2020-21. Lalit Jain, Director, DEST, today informed that as per the latest study undertaken on seasonal snow cover in the state, it has been found that there is an overall decrease in the area under snow in the winter of 2020-21 with Sutlej and Ravi basins showing the most drastic reduction of 23 per cent.

This was followed by 19 per cent reduction in the snow cover of the Beas basin and 9 per cent in Chenab basin.

The recent study reveals that the glaciers in Chenab basin exhibited a reduction in their area by 3.51 per cent during 2001-18 in terms of clean glaciers and 1.17 per cent in terms of glaciers covered with debris cover.

In the Beas basin, the reduction is of the order of 5.15 per cent in terms of clean glaciers and 1.88 per cent in terms of debris-covered glaciers during the 17-year period (2001-18). In the Ravi basin, de-glaciation is of the order of 3.21 per cent in terms of clean glacier and 1.46 per cent in terms of debris-covered glaciers during the same period.

In Baspa basin, 4.18 per cent de-glaciation was observed with respect to clean glaciers and 2.34 per cent in terms of debris-covered glaciers. In Spiti basin, it was 2.74 per cent and 1.88 per cent in terms of clean and debris-covered glaciers respectively.

The mapping and monitoring of glacial lakes revealed that the effect of climatic variation is more pronounced on the glaciers of the Himalayan region leading to the formation of smaller lakes in front of the glacier snouts owing to deposition of morainic material. When a glacier melts or retreats, it deposits its load on different parts. The debris thus deposited is called moraines.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

7
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

8
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

9
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

10
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Police say they received several calls from commuters report...

5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan’s Sikar district

5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district

The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop