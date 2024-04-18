Snow, heavy rain predicted over next 2 days in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 17

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh will receive snowfall, while middle and lower hills of the state will get heavy rain as an orange weather warning has been issued for April 18 and 19 resulting in thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds at isolated places leading to disruption of essential services like electricity, communications and related services.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for April 20 and 21 leading to thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places. In view of this likely heavy spell of snow and rainfall, orchardists have been advised to use hail nets to protect their crops from damage.

Director, Meteorological Department Surendir Paul said as a result of fresh Western Disturbance, precipitation will continue in the state for the next few days with heavy spell of snowfall and rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at the speed of 40 to 50 km per hour will occur at isolated areas of the state.

Meanwhile, light rainfall occurred at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours. Average minimum and maximum temperatures were below normal. Narkanda in Shimla district received 4.5 mm rain, Mandi got 3.8 mm rain, Kalpa in Kinnaur district 3.7 mm, Sangla in Kinnaur 3.4 mm, Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district and Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district 3 mm each, Kufri near Shimla 1.5 mm while Sundernagar in Mandi district received 0.5 mm rain during the past 24 hours.

Weather in state’s capital Shimla was mostly sunny during the past 24 hours and the maximum temperature here was 24.2°C. The maximum temperatures in prominent tourist destinations Manali and Dharamsala hovered at 23.6°C and 27.4°C. The maximum temperature in Mandi was 31.9°C while in Bilaspur, it reached 32.9°C. Nahan in Sirmaur district recorded 31.4°C, Solan 29.5°C, Kangra 31°C, Narkanda 18.8°C, Reckong Peo 26.3°C, Kasauli 25.4°C, Kalpa 20.9°C, Bhuntar 30.6°C, Kufri 20.3°C Chamba 29.8°C, Sundernagar 31.1°C and Una 33.4°C.

Dhaula Kuan in Sirmaur district was the hottest as it recorded 34°C while Keylong was the coldest at 0.3°C.

