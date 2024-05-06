Snow hits work to restore Rohtang road

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, May 5

The recent snowfall in the higher reaches of Kullu has delayed the restoration of the 13,058-feet high Rohtang Pass. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was expected to open the Manali-Rohtang-Koksar road by the first week of May but avalanches at many places due to snowfall have hindered the restoration work. It had restored the road ahead of Rahni Nala beyond Marhi on April 26.

Most of the tourists coming to Manali give priority to seeing the Rohtang Pass. Last year, tourists were allowed to go up to Marhi after May 18 and to the Rohtang Pass from June 13.

The BRO authorities said that it had snowed even in the past couple of days and avalanches had occurred at some places. Due to this, the work to restore the Rohtang Pass was also being affected.

As per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), only 1,200 vehicles, (800 petrol and 400 diesel) are allowed everyday beyond the Gulaba barrier after obtaining an online permit on the payment of a fee of Rs 550. Meanwhile, tourists are enjoying snow in the Lahaul valley after crossing the Atal Tunnel.

Tourism business is starting to gain momentum in Manali and around 2,000 tourist vehicles are coming everyday. About 80 Volvo buses and tempo travellers are also arriving in Manali everday.

Manali Hoteliers Association (MHA) president Mukesh Thakur said that at present, hotels were witnessing about 65 per cent occupancy and tourist influx was likely to increase after May 15. He added, “There has been a rise in advance bookings.” Balbir Singh Aukta, DGM, HPTDC, Manali, said, “Tourist rush increases on weekends and online bookings are also rising.”

